200 Shares in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Bought by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Mongodb by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mongodb by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 708,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,679,000 after purchasing an additional 75,381 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Mongodb by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Mongodb by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,573,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Mongodb during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mongodb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Mongodb from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Mongodb from $143.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Mongodb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.38.

MDB stock opened at $194.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.67. Mongodb Inc has a twelve month low of $93.81 and a twelve month high of $202.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.03 and a beta of 0.61.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $123.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.66 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 66.75% and a negative net margin of 41.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mongodb Inc will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Eliot Horowitz sold 16,000 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total transaction of $2,430,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 113,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,272,553. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.24, for a total value of $3,455,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,782,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock worth $14,602,332. Insiders own 25.08% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

