1,722 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Bought by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truewealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 310.5% in the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $194.41 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $140.84 and a 1 year high of $211.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.46.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.