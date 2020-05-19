13,971 Shares in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Acquired by Buckingham Asset Management LLC

Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 188.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 75,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 49,059 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 311.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 156.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 443,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 270,863 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 205.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 29,232 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SIVR opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.11. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $19.03.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

