11,954 Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Acquired by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Continental Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,663,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,243,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $7,318,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $400,000. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Truist Financial to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.13.

In related news, insider Ellen Koebler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $319,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,982.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $266,260.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,657 shares of company stock valued at $738,697 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.89. Truist Financial Corporation has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.33. Truist Financial had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

