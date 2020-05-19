1,125 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Bought by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,125 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $610,762,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,166 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $890,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,976 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 253.5% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,406,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,914,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,287,190,000 after acquiring an additional 860,132 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $290.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $258.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.61. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $306.89. The firm has a market cap of $74.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.99%.

Several research firms recently commented on INTU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $303.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $268.00 to $249.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $345.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.33.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

