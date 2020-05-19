10,000 Shares in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) Purchased by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 627.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after buying an additional 76,382 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 593.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 60,926 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 11,407 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VSGX opened at $43.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.90. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.