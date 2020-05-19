1,000 Shares in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Bought by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 500.0% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at $56,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADC. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agree Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.44.

In related news, Director Merrie S. Frankel bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $33,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,595.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Simon Leopold bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.60 per share, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,521.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $251,538. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $62.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $45.23 and a 1 year high of $80.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 0.31.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.34). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 41.29%. The business had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.29 million. Equities research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 75.97%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

