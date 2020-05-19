$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.36. Restaurant Brands International posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QSR shares. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $51.42 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $79.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day moving average of $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

In related news, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $3,086,014.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,719 shares in the company, valued at $179,032.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 43,476 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $2,148,149.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,429 shares in the company, valued at $712,936.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at about $800,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,621,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,807,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $673,586,000 after purchasing an additional 985,113 shares during the period. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,570,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

