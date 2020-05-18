Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.75

Shares of Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.75 and last traded at $21.60, with a volume of 197099 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.01.

ZYXI has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Zynex from $20.50 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zynex in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Zynex in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.02. The company has a market cap of $615.07 million, a P/E ratio of 95.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Zynex had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The company had revenue of $15.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 million. Equities analysts expect that Zynex Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZYXI. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Zynex by 310.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zynex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Zynex by 121.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Zynex by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Zynex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynex Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZYXI)

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

