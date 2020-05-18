Zurich Insurance Group’s (ZURVY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ZURVY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zurich Insurance Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZURVY opened at $28.44 on Friday. Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.70.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

