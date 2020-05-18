Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) PT Set at CHF 375 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a CHF 375 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 350 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 350 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 405 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays set a CHF 410 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 380 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 375.04.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of CHF 262.10 and a 1-year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

