Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Earns Buy Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zurich Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at $281.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.14. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $259.50 and a 12 month high of $447.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zurich Insurance Group stock. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

