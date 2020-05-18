Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,241 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.08% of United Rentals worth $5,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 6.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in United Rentals by 10.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,002,000 after purchasing an additional 14,437 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 4.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 18,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in United Rentals by 35.3% during the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 3.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 446,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,913,000 after purchasing an additional 16,266 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on URI shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.93.

URI opened at $118.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.27. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $170.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shiv Singh acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.53 per share, with a total value of $53,118.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at $400,421.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

