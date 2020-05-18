Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $5.06 Million Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $5,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (down from $192.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, April 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.29.

In other Veeva Systems news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total transaction of $1,137,670.24. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,678,037.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.99, for a total value of $511,653.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,838,572.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,282 shares of company stock worth $4,161,149. Company insiders own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $200.43 on Monday. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $202.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.22. The company has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.94, a PEG ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

