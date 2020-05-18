Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 61.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,469 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Yum China were worth $4,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 33,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YUMC. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Yum China from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.70 price objective on shares of Yum China in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

NYSE YUMC opened at $47.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $50.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.41. Yum China had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

