Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Position in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 55.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 198,413 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.10% of A. O. Smith worth $5,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in A. O. Smith by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

AOS opened at $40.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.17 and a 200-day moving average of $44.32. A. O. Smith Corp has a 52 week low of $33.81 and a 52 week high of $52.61.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $636.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.