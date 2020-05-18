Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTAS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,382,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,209,000 after acquiring an additional 108,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,027,000 after purchasing an additional 152,848 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,881,000 after purchasing an additional 252,634 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,839,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 666,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,434,000 after purchasing an additional 19,538 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair cut shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.18.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $227.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.43. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $154.33 and a 12 month high of $304.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.47.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

