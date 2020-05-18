ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) in a research note published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.
ZEAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.25.
Shares of ZEAL stock opened at $34.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.22. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.31 and a quick ratio of 7.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.65.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 4.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 17,378 shares in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ZEALAND PHARMA/S
Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.
