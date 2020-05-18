ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) in a research note published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

ZEAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Shares of ZEAL stock opened at $34.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.22. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.31 and a quick ratio of 7.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.65.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($4.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($4.35). The company had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 million. Analysts expect that ZEALAND PHARMA/S will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 4.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 17,378 shares in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZEALAND PHARMA/S

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

