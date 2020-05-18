ZClassic Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8,895.00 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. In the last week, ZClassic has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $8,895.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001903 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00501369 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00095264 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00056417 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00001022 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,869,297 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

