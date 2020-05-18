Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $73.15

Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.15 and last traded at $72.86, with a volume of 2404 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.27.

Several brokerages have commented on ZLAB. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.59.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.58.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Zai Lab Ltd will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. AXA grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 233,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 57,691 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Zai Lab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

