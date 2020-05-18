Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) to Hold

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells and finances manufactured homes distributed through independent retailers and company-owned stores as well as directly to manufactured housing communities. It operates primarily in the southern United States. Legacy Housing Corporation is based in Bedford, Texas. “

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LEGH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Legacy Housing from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Legacy Housing from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Legacy Housing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGH opened at $11.79 on Friday. Legacy Housing has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.01 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Legacy Housing will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Legacy Housing in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. 17.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Legacy Housing (LEGH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.