Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Electrolux AB manufactures appliances and outdoor and industrial products. The Company produces household and commercial appliances, vacuum cleaners and other floor care machines, sewing machines, chain saws, lawn mowers, weed eaters, aluminum extrusions, conveyor systems and archive systems and recycles scrap metals and waste paper. Products are sold in Europe, North America and Asia. “

ELUXY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Electrolux in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Electrolux in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Electrolux from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELUXY opened at $27.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.29. Electrolux has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $55.25.

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Electrolux had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Electrolux will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances and appliances for professional use. It operates through six segments: Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Home Care & SDA; and Professional Products.

