Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $45.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Wohnen AG develops, manages and sells residential properties primarily in Germany and Europe. The company’s operating segments consists of Residential Property, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Deutsche Wohnen AG is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.75.

OTCMKTS DWHHF opened at $41.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.45.

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

