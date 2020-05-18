Zacks Investment Research Lowers MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITEY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITEY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. is engaged in the development of real estate, including office buildings, residential properties and commercial properties. The Building Business segment is engaged in the development, leasing and property management of office buildings. Its Lifestyle Property segment operates the PREMIUM OUTLETS, MARK IS and other retail facilities. The Residential Business segment provides services, such as development, marketing and leasing. It is engaged in undertaking approximately 30 development projects in over 10 states, including distribution facilities and homes. Its Investment Management segment offers services for both individual and institutional investors. Its Architectural Design and Engineering segment engages in the design and administration of construction and civil engineering projects. Its Hotel Business maintains a network of over eight hotels. Its Real Estate Services segment provides a range of solutions for individuals and corporations. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set a buy rating for the company.

MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average is $17.71. MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52.

About MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company engages in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings. It also operates outlets and other retail facilities; offers services for various needs of condominiums, custom-built housing, purchase and sales, leasing, brokerage areas, renovations, and management; and develops office building, residential, commercial facility, and other real estate properties.

