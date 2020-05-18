Zacks Investment Research Lowers Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. provides retail stores which offer food and non-food products primarily in the United States and Europe. The Company operates supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypers, pick-up points and gasoline stations as well as specialty stores. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly known as Ahold N.V., is based in Zaandam, Netherlands. “

Get Koninklijke Ahold alerts:

ADRNY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a research report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.85.

Koninklijke Ahold stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.75. The company has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Koninklijke Ahold has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. Koninklijke Ahold’s payout ratio is presently 42.19%.

Koninklijke Ahold Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 6,769 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Koninklijke Ahold (ADRNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.