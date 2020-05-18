Zacks Investment Research Lowers BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “bpost SA engages in the management and provision of postal services. It operates its business through the Mail and Retail Solutions and Parcels and International segments. The Mail and Retail Solutions segment provides post offices, post points and electronic shop to business and residential customers. The Parcels and International segment handles, delivers, and manages mail, parcel, and e-commerce logistics. bpost SA is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Get BPOST SA/ADR alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BPOSY. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of BPOST SA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Main First Bank upgraded BPOST SA/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised BPOST SA/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Societe Generale lowered BPOST SA/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BPOST SA/ADR from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS BPOSY opened at $6.67 on Thursday. BPOST SA/ADR has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $12.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03.

About BPOST SA/ADR

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BPOST SA/ADR (BPOSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BPOST SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BPOST SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.