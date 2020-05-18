Zacks Investment Research Lowers ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arkema SA is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of vinyl products, industrial chemicals, and performance products. Vinyl products include chlorine or caustic soda, pipes and profiles, PVC, and vinyl compounds. Industrial chemicals include emulsion systems, fluorochemicals, hydrogen peroxide, PMMA and methacrylics, specialty acrylic polymers and thiochemicals. Performance products include functional additives, specialty chemicals and technical polymers. The Company’s products can be used for various purposes including air conditioning or refrigeration; chemical processing, coating, construction; packaging; automotive & transportation. Its products, also find their application in adhesives and sealants, agriculture & agrochemicals, consumer goods, electronics, foams, solvents and aerosols market, health, hygiene & beauty, oil & gas, energy, pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, rubber market, sports & leisure, etc. Arkema SA is headquartered in France. “

Get ARKEMA/S alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ARKAY. Goldman Sachs Group raised ARKEMA/S from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of ARKEMA/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ARKEMA/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.00.

ARKEMA/S stock opened at $78.51 on Friday. ARKEMA/S has a twelve month low of $48.89 and a twelve month high of $108.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.55.

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter. ARKEMA/S had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that ARKEMA/S will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About ARKEMA/S

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ARKEMA/S (ARKAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ARKEMA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARKEMA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.