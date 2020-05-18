Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) to Hold

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grand Canyon Education, Inc. is a regionally accredited provider of online postsecondary education services focused on offering graduate and undergraduate degree programs in its core disciplines of education, business, and healthcare. In addition to its online programs, it offers programs at its traditional campus in Phoenix, Arizona and onsite at the facilities of employers. “

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

LOPE opened at $95.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.07. Grand Canyon Education has a 52-week low of $57.89 and a 52-week high of $132.72.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $221.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.44 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus bought 1,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.57 per share, with a total value of $80,570.00. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 9,375.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,225,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grand Canyon Education (LOPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.