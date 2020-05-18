Zacks: Analysts Expect Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Garmin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.07. Garmin reported earnings per share of $1.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garmin will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $4.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $856.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.65 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS.

GRMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cleveland Research raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub cut Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.20.

In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $249,418.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $64,763.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,849 shares of company stock worth $435,442. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Garmin by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,301,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $472,365,000 after purchasing an additional 78,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,225,560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,467,000 after purchasing an additional 80,991 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Garmin by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,645,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $198,301,000 after purchasing an additional 621,184 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,689,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $164,782,000 after purchasing an additional 452,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in Garmin by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,580,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,468,000 after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares in the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRMN opened at $78.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin has a 52 week low of $61.04 and a 52 week high of $105.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.24%.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

