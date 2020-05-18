Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Visa Inc (NYSE:V) to Announce $1.00 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc (NYSE:V) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Visa’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. Visa reported earnings per share of $1.37 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visa will report full-year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $5.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $6.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Visa from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Visa from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,782,030. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

V traded up $6.55 on Monday, hitting $190.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,688,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,536,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.15. The stock has a market cap of $356.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.92. Visa has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

