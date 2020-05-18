Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.48

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.48 and last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 224412 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

Several research firms have commented on AUY. Stifel Nicolaus raised Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a $5.50 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.89.

The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.83.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $356.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.22 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $667,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter worth $467,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 922,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 126,567 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 102,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 13,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,596,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,515,000 after acquiring an additional 882,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

