Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.71

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.71 and last traded at $40.40, with a volume of 497 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.60.

YMAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 15.60, a current ratio of 12.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.51.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Pedro Claus Juan Moller-San purchased 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $32,718.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,062.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mahiuddin Ahmed sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $783,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 240,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,405,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,570 shares of company stock valued at $5,779,947. 31.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YMAB. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,224,000 after acquiring an additional 31,878 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 303.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 29,670 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

