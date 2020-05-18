Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Xperi in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xperi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Xperi from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Xperi from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.33.

XPER stock opened at $14.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.10. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $717.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.84 and a beta of 0.45. Xperi has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $23.93.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $126.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.30 million. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 23.53% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xperi will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xperi by 4.2% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 23,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Xperi by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xperi by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in Xperi by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Xperi by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

About Xperi

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

