XCel Brands (XELB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 19th. Analysts expect XCel Brands to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). XCel Brands had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $11.36 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect XCel Brands to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

XCel Brands stock opened at $0.69 on Monday. XCel Brands has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.09.

Separately, ValuEngine cut XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

XCel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

