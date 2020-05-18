World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

WRLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of World Acceptance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Acceptance from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.33.

NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $54.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $497.83 million, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 2.13. World Acceptance has a 12 month low of $43.16 and a 12 month high of $175.78. The company has a quick ratio of 20.84, a current ratio of 13.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.67.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by ($0.80). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $163.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.49 million. On average, research analysts expect that World Acceptance will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRLD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 6,757.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in World Acceptance during the first quarter worth $102,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in World Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in World Acceptance during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in World Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

