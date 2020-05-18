World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
WRLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of World Acceptance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Acceptance from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.33.
NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $54.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $497.83 million, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 2.13. World Acceptance has a 12 month low of $43.16 and a 12 month high of $175.78. The company has a quick ratio of 20.84, a current ratio of 13.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.67.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRLD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 6,757.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in World Acceptance during the first quarter worth $102,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in World Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in World Acceptance during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in World Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.
About World Acceptance
World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
