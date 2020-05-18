Wirecard (ETR:WDI) Given a €240.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €240.00 ($279.07) price target on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WDI. Berenberg Bank set a €185.00 ($215.12) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group set a €129.00 ($150.00) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($238.37) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €170.82 ($198.63).

Shares of ETR:WDI opened at €77.00 ($89.53) on Thursday. Wirecard has a twelve month low of €79.68 ($92.65) and a twelve month high of €162.30 ($188.72). The company’s 50 day moving average is €105.09 and its 200 day moving average is €114.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion and a PE ratio of 19.76.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

