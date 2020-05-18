Wirecard (ETR:WDI) Given a €130.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($238.37) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. HSBC set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €240.00 ($279.07) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Wirecard presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €170.82 ($198.63).

Get Wirecard alerts:

Shares of WDI stock opened at €77.00 ($89.53) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €105.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €114.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion and a PE ratio of 19.76. Wirecard has a 12-month low of €79.68 ($92.65) and a 12-month high of €162.30 ($188.72).

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Wirecard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wirecard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.