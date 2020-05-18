Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Reaches New 52-Week High at $130.99

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $130.99 and last traded at $129.87, with a volume of 37163 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $127.01.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.11.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $55.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.69 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.27%.

In other news, insider Nicolas Boudet sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.98, for a total value of $58,283.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,522.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 35,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $2,840,558.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,332 shares in the company, valued at $10,054,728.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,751 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,020. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Wingstop by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Wingstop by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Wingstop by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Wingstop by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

