Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) Price Target Raised to $239.00 at Morgan Stanley

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) had its target price upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $219.00 to $239.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.88% from the company’s previous close.

WLTW has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $248.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.57.

WLTW stock opened at $204.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Willis Towers Watson has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,926,000 after acquiring an additional 13,236 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 17,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

