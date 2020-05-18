WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) CFO Sells $1,098,093.70 in Stock

WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) CFO Roberto Simon sold 9,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $1,098,093.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,218.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $120.50 on Monday. WEX Inc has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $236.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.28, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.65.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.24). WEX had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. WEX’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that WEX Inc will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WEX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $237.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of WEX from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of WEX from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in WEX by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,098,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,493,000 after acquiring an additional 154,807 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in WEX by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,918,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,670,000 after acquiring an additional 11,480 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in WEX by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,539,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,475,000 after acquiring an additional 319,752 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in WEX by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,528,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,817,000 after acquiring an additional 455,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in WEX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,232,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

