Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) Shares Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,124 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBK. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westpac Banking during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Westpac Banking in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Westpac Banking by 97.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Westpac Banking from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Westpac Banking from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Westpac Banking from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Westpac Banking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of WBK opened at $9.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average of $14.76. Westpac Banking Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.98 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56. The firm has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

