Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WEN. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wendys from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Wendys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wendys from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Wendys from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Wendys from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wendys presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Get Wendys alerts:

Shares of WEN stock opened at $20.86 on Thursday. Wendys has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.23.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Wendys had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $404.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wendys will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.36%.

In related news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 300,054 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $6,370,146.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 844,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,939,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 71,118 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $1,443,695.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,726.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 538,342 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,280. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Wendys by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Wendys by 10.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Wendys by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Wendys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,630,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Wendys by 25.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.