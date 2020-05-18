Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for GSX Techedu (GSX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for GSX Techedu (NYSE: GSX):

5/11/2020 – GSX Techedu had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura Instinet from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/11/2020 – GSX Techedu had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $35.00 to $40.00.

5/9/2020 – GSX Techedu was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GSX Techedu Inc. is a technology-driven education company. It offers K-12 courses covering all primary and secondary grades as well as foreign language, professional and interest courses. GSX Techedu Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

5/7/2020 – GSX Techedu was downgraded by analysts at CLSA from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/7/2020 – GSX Techedu was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GSX Techedu Inc. is a technology-driven education company. It offers K-12 courses covering all primary and secondary grades as well as foreign language, professional and interest courses. GSX Techedu Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

4/29/2020 – GSX Techedu was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GSX Techedu Inc. is a technology-driven education company. It offers K-12 courses covering all primary and secondary grades as well as foreign language, professional and interest courses. GSX Techedu Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

4/28/2020 – GSX Techedu was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GSX Techedu Inc. is a technology-driven education company. It offers K-12 courses covering all primary and secondary grades as well as foreign language, professional and interest courses. GSX Techedu Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

4/23/2020 – GSX Techedu was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GSX Techedu Inc. is a technology-driven education company. It offers K-12 courses covering all primary and secondary grades as well as foreign language, professional and interest courses. GSX Techedu Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

4/20/2020 – GSX Techedu had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $37.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of GSX Techedu stock opened at $30.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion and a PE ratio of 150.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.24 and a 200 day moving average of $30.03. GSX Techedu Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $46.40.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. GSX Techedu had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 382.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that GSX Techedu Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in GSX Techedu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in GSX Techedu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in GSX Techedu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of GSX Techedu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.64% of the company’s stock.

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

