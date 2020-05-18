Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SAGE GRP PLC/GDR (SGPYY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SAGE GRP PLC/GDR (OTCMKTS: SGPYY):

5/14/2020 – SAGE GRP PLC/GDR had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

5/14/2020 – SAGE GRP PLC/GDR was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/13/2020 – SAGE GRP PLC/GDR had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

5/6/2020 – SAGE GRP PLC/GDR had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/22/2020 – SAGE GRP PLC/GDR was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/9/2020 – SAGE GRP PLC/GDR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Sage Group plc supplies business management software, services and support to small and medium sized businesses. The Company’s products includes accounting, payroll, customer relationship management, financial forecasting, payment processing, job costing, human resources, business intelligence, taxation and other products for accountants, business stationery, development platforms, e-business and enterprise resource planning. Sage Group’s products find its application in the healthcare, human resource and payroll, construction/real estate, transport/distribution, payment processing, accountancy, manufacturing, retail, and automotive distribution industries. The products offered by the Company are majorly developed and supported locally. The Sage Group plc is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom. “

4/7/2020 – SAGE GRP PLC/GDR had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/25/2020 – SAGE GRP PLC/GDR had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

SAGE GRP PLC/GDR stock opened at $31.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.94. SAGE GRP PLC/GDR has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $41.92.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

