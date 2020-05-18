WASHINGTON TRUST Co Takes $119,000 Position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 590 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,984,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $807,039,000 after purchasing an additional 22,299 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Arista Networks by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,169,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,286,000 after purchasing an additional 46,261 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 997,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,880,000 after acquiring an additional 67,551 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 980,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,411,000 after purchasing an additional 107,988 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,786,000 after acquiring an additional 154,488 shares during the period. 60.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $210.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $156.63 and a twelve month high of $289.45.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.45 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 35.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JMP Securities downgraded Arista Networks to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 14th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.59.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.60, for a total value of $2,216,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,389,150.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.68, for a total value of $389,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,204.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,194 shares of company stock worth $13,406,223. 23.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.