WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 15,744 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 87.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,744 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,567,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,332,000 after acquiring an additional 603,888 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Kellogg by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,901,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,122,000 after purchasing an additional 401,059 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Kellogg by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,839,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,175,000 after purchasing an additional 687,254 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,873,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,326,000 after buying an additional 163,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,616,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,137,000 after buying an additional 148,587 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Shares of K stock opened at $64.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.11. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $71.05. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.57.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $6,589,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $18,612,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kellogg from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Consumer Edge raised Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.