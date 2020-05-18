WASHINGTON TRUST Co Purchases New Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,729 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 7,516.7% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 770.1% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT opened at $52.04 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $69.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.40 and a 200-day moving average of $56.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMAT. BidaskClub upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.35.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.