WASHINGTON TRUST Co Purchases New Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,134,010,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,492,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,075,000 after buying an additional 5,549,960 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,179,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,719,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,427,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.60, for a total transaction of $1,145,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,626.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 59,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $4,361,536.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,410,332.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 362,660 shares of company stock worth $26,145,808 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CHD opened at $73.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.56. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $80.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 38.87%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHD. Barclays dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

