WASHINGTON TRUST Co Makes New Investment in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $541,980.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total value of $1,185,651.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,298,300.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,692 shares of company stock worth $2,350,147. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME stock opened at $181.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.95. CME Group Inc has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $225.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 45.79%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

CME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $198.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.67.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

