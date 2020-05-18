Warburg Research Reiterates “€37.00” Price Target for Indus (ETR:INH)

Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on Indus (ETR:INH) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on INH. HSBC set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Indus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Independent Research set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of Indus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get Indus alerts:

ETR INH opened at €26.55 ($30.87) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €26.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of €33.62. The company has a market cap of $649.16 million and a P/E ratio of 10.93. Indus has a 1 year low of €20.75 ($24.13) and a 1 year high of €47.10 ($54.77).

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Indus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.